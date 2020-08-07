Whether you’re staying in or venturing to cinema – maybe for the first time since lockdown, here are a few options.

If you’d prefer a night in, and you’re a Now TV subscriber you can see Joaquin Phoenix deliver a stunning performance as the Joker in the highly-acclaimed Todd Phillips-directed release from last year.

On the big screen, Russell Crowe does what is says on the tin in tense thriller Unhinged.

Tensions are also high in Irish crime drama Broken Law, in which a newly-released criminal’s loyalties are diviced between his ganster mates and his brother on the force!

