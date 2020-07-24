Here are some of the movies you can watch this weekend.

Vinnie Jones (Lock Stock, Snatch) is out for revenge in his new movie The Big Ugly. Ron Perlman (Hell Boy, Sons of Anarchy) co-stars.

Cinemas are starting to re-open so check your local listings for Stage Mother. A church-going mother played by Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Animal Kingdom) inherits her decesed son’s drag club. Lucy Liu (Kill Bill, Charlie’s Angles) co-stars.

New to Now TV, the Seth Rogan-produced Good Boys may feature a cast of kids but it is definitely not for younger viewers.

