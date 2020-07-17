A mixed bag for movie fans this week.

Netflix original Fatal Affair does what it says on the tin; two old friends played by Nia Long (Boyz n the Hood, Big Momma’s House) and Omar Epps (House, Higher Learning) hook up with disastrous consequences.

Ghosts of War is a war/horror from writer/director Eric Bress (Final Destination series/The Butterfly Effect). American troops face an enemy of a different kind in a deserted mansion during World War 2. It’s available to buy/rent digitally (iTunes, YouTube etc).

For Now TV subscribers, Ad Astra stars Brad Pitt as an astronaut on a journey not only into space, but on one of personal discovery.

