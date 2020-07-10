Here’s what we’ll be watching this weekend.

Tom Hanks stars as a US Navy Captain making his first perilous Atlantic crossing in World War II blockbuster Greyhound. Hanks also wrote the screenplay which debuts on Apple TV from today.

Ben Affleck is an ex-basketball hopeful who is asked to coach his old school’s team in Finding The Way Back, available to rent (SkyStore, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon)

Scoob is the first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure made for the big screen. The cast includes Frank Welker, Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg and Zac Efron.

If it’s a horror you fancy, It Chapter 2 is new to Now TV. This sequel continues the story of Stephen King’s infamous clown Pennywise and the now-grown up children of Derry, Maine.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.