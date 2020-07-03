Here’s just some of what’s on offer to movie fans this weekend.

The most recent installment of the Mission: Impossible series has arrived on Netflix.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout sees Tom Cruise on the trail of missing plutonium while being monitored by a CIA agent, after a mission goes wrong.

You can watch Frozen 2 on Now TV from today.

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey in the Disney sequel.

For Disney+ subscribers, the musical Hamilton is now available.

Lin Manuel Miranda stars in this live cinematic stage production recording of the popular show about the American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

