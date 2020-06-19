Here’s what’s on our watchlist this weekend.

Joseph Gordon Levitt stars as the pilot of a hijacked plane in Amazon original 7500 (not to be confused with 2014 horror film Flight 7500 which was also set on a plane).

Resistance (available to buy – Sky Store, iTunes, YouTube) stars Jess Eisenberg as a young Marcel Marceau, who joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children during World War II. Marceau would go on to become the most celebrated mime artists of all time.

Gemini Man (new to Now TV) stars Will Smith as an assassin who is targeted by a mysterious younger version of himself.

Recent Amazon release Dating Amber continues to receive positive reviews. Set in 90’s Ireland it tells the story of two gay teenagers who pretend to be in a straight relationship to avoid schoolyard bullies.

