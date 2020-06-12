Here are just some of the movies you can watch online this weekend.

Artemis Fowl finally comes to life on Disney+.

The film is based on Wexford author Eoin Colfer’s best-selling book, and is directed by Kenneth Branagh. Colin Farrell, Judi Dench and Ferdia Shaw star.

Premiering on Netflix, Da 5 Bloods is the latest film from Oscar-winning director Spike Lee. It follows a group of Vietnam War veterans who return to the country to find the remains of a fallen comrade and the treasure they buried years before.

The Judd Apatow-directed comedy drama The King of Staten Island is available to rent (Sky Store, YouTube, iTunes etc). Pete Davidson stars as Scott – the son of a fallen firefighter who has never properly dealt with his grief. Marissa Tomei and Steve Buscemi also feature.

If it’s a horror you’re after, Annabelle Comes Home is new to Now TV. Part of The Conjuring universe, Annabelle brings more terror despite having been locked away.

