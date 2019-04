Only one movie matters for most movie fans this week!

In Avengers: Endgame, the surviving Avengers work to reverse the damage caused by Thanos in last year’s Infinity War.

Critics and fans alike have described Avengers: Endgame as the best movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Plot details are a closely-guarded secret so you’ll have to find out for yourself.

