Two very different movies for you this week.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was released last year and picks up five years after Aurora played by Elle Fanning was made Queen of the Moors. Maleficent played by Angelina Jolie finds herself the ‘villain once more’. It’s new to Now TV this week.

Also available on Netflix this week is the 2019 animated version of The Addams Family. Starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloe Moretz, The Addams family redefines what it means to be a good neighbour.

