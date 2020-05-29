Some very different movies for you this week.

Crawl went under the radar in cinemas last year but was still a financial success at the box office. A father and daughter are hunted by giant alligators in their home after a category 5 hurricane. It’s new to Now TV.

A bigger deal in the USA because of the subject matter, Tom Hanks plays beloved American TV presenter Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which is available to buy (Sky Store, iTunes, Amazon etc). Like the real Mr Rogers, it’s sure to give you a renewed sense of positivity.

Also available to purchase digitally is the 2019 big screen adaptation of the musical Cats. It was panned by critics and audiences alike but make up our own mind if you dare!

