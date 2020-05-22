High speed action and low-key drama are on offer this weekend.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham must stop super-human Idris Elba from getting his hands on a deadly virus in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – available on Now TV.

On Netflix, Arnold Schwarzenegger seeks an apology from the man responsible for a fatal air collision in Aftermath, which was inspired by actual events.

Also on Netflix, Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave deliver critically acclaimed performances in Mrs Lowry & Son – the story of renowned British artist LS Lowry’s troubled relationship with his mother.

