There’s something for everyone this weekend!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived on Now TV. See how the greatest movie saga in the galaxy ends, or watch it all from the start again!

Also on Now TV, Dora the Explorer goes on a live action adventure in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) co-stars.

Sam Mendes’ World War 1 epic 1917 is now available to rent (Sky Store, iTunes, YouTube etc).

Acclaimed for its cinematography and one-take style, we can’t wait to see how it transfers to the smaller screen.

Netflix original A Secret Love is a feature length documentary which tells the story of two women who kept their relationship a secret for almost seventy years!

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.