Plenty to choose from again this weekend.

Quentin Tarantino’s critically acclaimed Once Upon A Time In Hollywood arrives on Now TV.

Bradd Pitt, Leonardo di Caprio and Margot Robbie star.

The Clint Eastwood-directed Richard Jewell is the true story of the man who alerted authorities about the 1996 Atlanta bombing, only to become a victim himself.

It’s available to rent (Sky Store, iTunes, YouTube etc).

How many ways can a wedding day go wrong? It turns out, lots! Aisling Bea is part of an excellent ensemble cast in Love Wedding Repeat on Netflix.

