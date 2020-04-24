Here’s our pick of what to stream this weekend.

Tom Holland is a reluctant superhero in Marvel sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home, now available on Now TV.

Also on Now TV, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are the newest recruits in Men In Black: International which also features Liam Neeson.

Another one for action fans – Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel as a soldier killed in action but brought back to life with superhuman powers. It’s been made available to rent (Sky Store, iTunes etc.) ahead of schedule after the pandemic cut short its cinema release.

