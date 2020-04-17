No cinema? No problem. Get your movie fix online this weekend.

Imagine waking up in a world where you’re the only person who has heard of The Beatles. Danny Boyle’s Yesterday is showing on Now TV.

Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot got a mixed reaction when it was released in theatres last year. You can make up your own mind as it’s now available to rent or buy (Sky Store, YouTube, iTunes etc).

Ma is a movie which went under the radar on it’s initial release. Octavia Spencer makes a group of teenagers wish they’d never crossed paths in this psychological horror now available on Now TV.

On Netflix, comedy The Hustle stars Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway as two women out to con the men who have wronged them.

