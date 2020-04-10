The online release of the Trolls sequel is a bit of a milestone in the movie industry.

With cinemas closed, lots of high-profile movies have been delayed but the makers of Trolls World Tour decided to stick to their release date, and make the film available to rent digitally (Sky Store etc) instead.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return as Poppy and Branch, who go on an epic journey to save music!

Dame Judi Dench’s past catches up with her in Red Joan (Netflix) – based on the true story of a woman who supplied nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union.

If you haven’t yet seen The Two Popes, find out why Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce were both nominated for Academy Awards for their roles as Benedict XVI and Francis, respectively.

Us (NowTV) has just turned one year old, and if you missed it in the cinema, it’s one you should definitely put on your list. But it comes with a warning for anyone feeling a bit claustrophobic with all the recent self-isolation!

