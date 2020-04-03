Another weekend with countless movies at your fingertips!

Sky original Four Kids And It (SkyGo/NowTV) stars Russel Brand and features Michael Caine as the voice of a mysterious creature with the power to grant wishes.

Uncut Gems (Netflix) is the film that changed people’s opinion of Adam Sandler. He gives a career-best performance as a high-stakes gambler with a big debt to pay.

Now is the perfect opportunity to catch up with those classics you’ve been meaning to get around to watching. The excellent I Am Legend, starring Will Smith, has been trending on NowTV as we all get a taste of self-isolation!

Moana (Disney+) is back in the news this week after Dwayne Johnson shared a video of him rapping lyrics from the song ‘You’re Welcome’ while he washes his daughter’s hands.

