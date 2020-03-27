A look at what’s newly-available to stream.

New to NowTV, Rocketman is the award-winning biopic about the crazy life and career of Elton John. Taron Egerton is in sparkling form (literally) in the lead role.

Just released on Netflix, Mark Wahlberg stars in Spenser Confidential. An ex-cop reluctantly teams up with his new roommate to track down the killers of two police officers. Post Malone also stars.

And now that Disney+ has arrived, why not start the Marvel Cinematic Universe all over again with the movie that kicked it all off – Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.