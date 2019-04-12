We’re here to help you make up your mind about what movie to see this weekend!

Hellboy gets a reboot, with Stranger Things actor David Harbour in the title role, resisting the charms of Milla Jovovich who wants to destroy the world.

If you’re wondering what ‘Big’ or ’13 Going On 30′ would like in reverse, then Little is the movie for you. Regina Hall is a hard-ass boss who wakes up as a 13 year old girl.

Wild Rose stars Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley as a wannabe country star fresh out of jail. The cast also includes Julie Walters and Line of Duty’s Craig Parkinson.

And if you can find a screening, Mid90s – Jonah Hill’s directorial debut – has been receiving rave reviews. This coming-of-age drama focuses on thirteen year-old Stevie who starts hanging out with group of older kids in 1990s LA.

