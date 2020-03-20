With cinemas closed, it’s all about what you can watch at home this week.
Here’s our pick of the latest additions to the some of the major on-demand and streaming services.
Brightburn (NowTV/SkyGo) – Elizabeth Banks stars as the adoptive mother of an alien child whose powers need to be harnessed for good instead of evil.
The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (NowTV/SkyGo) – Animated fun for all the family.
The Lion King (NowTV/SkyGo) – 21st century remake of the Disney classic.
The Platform (Netflix) – Spanish-language psychological horror. In a prison where inmates on higher floors eat better than those below, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.
Horrible Bosses 2 (Netflix) – Adult comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman.
