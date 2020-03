If you venture to the cinema this weekend, here’s what you can see.

My Spy stars Dave Bautista as a tough CIA agent who finds himself at the mercy of a nine year-old girl after she catches him spying on her family.

Keira Knightley leads an all-star cast in Misbehaviour – the true story of a group who make headlines by staging a protest at Miss World.

