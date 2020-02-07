As usual, there’s lots to keep film fans happy this weekend.

Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn in the new DC Extended Universe offering Birds of Prey. This time, Ewan McGregor is her nemesis.

Robert Downey Jr stars as the title character in the latest movie adaptation of the classic Dolittle story. An all-star cast of voices keep him company on his perilous journey to save the Queen (Jessie Buckley).

Underwater sees a crew trapped at the bottom of the ocean after an earthquake damages their subterranean laboratory. Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassel star.

