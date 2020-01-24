A horror reboot and a literary classic are on the menu this week.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the shower, The Grudge is back!

Described as a “sidequel” this new film is the fourth in the American series based on a Japanese original.

One of Charles Dickens’ most famous novels gets a 21st century remake; The Personal History of David Copperfield features an all-star cast with Dev Patel in the title role.

The Turning is a modern take on the classic novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. A newly-appointed nanny discovers that two orphans in her care have dark secrets. The cast includes Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things).

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.