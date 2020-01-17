A long-awaited return for one of our favourite duos!

It’s been seventeen years since Will Smith and Martin Lawrence last teamed up but now they’re back in Bad Boys For Life.

True story Just Mercy stars Michael B. Jordan as a lawyer determined to achieve justice for a wrongly-convicted death row inmate played by Jamie Foxx.

Bombshell, starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, takes us inside the world of Fox News during a sexual harassment scandal which rocked the network.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movie releases every week on Beat 102-103.