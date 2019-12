It’s a big weekend for cinema-goers.

One of the great movie sagas comes to an end. 42 years in the making, it’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

It’s getting mauled by critics, but you can make up your own mind about the movie adaptation of Cats!

Released on St Stephen’s Day, the latest big screen version of Little Women stars Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson.

