One of Stephen King’s most terrifying books gets a second big-screen adaptation. John Lithgow is one of the cast members in Pet Sematary.

John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix are a pair of notorious assassin brothers hunting down Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed in search of gold in The Sisters Brothers.

Another week, another superhero movie! This time, it’s DC’s Shazaam.

An all-star cast lend their voices to animated flick Missing Link.

