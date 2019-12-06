Here’s what’s on offer for movie fans this weekend.

Jumanji: The Next Level sees Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return for another adventure.

Danny de Vito and Danny Glover also star.

In Irish comedy drama The Last Right, two brothers drive the entire length of the country to bury the brother of a complete stranger.

Motherless Brooklyn stars Edward Norton as a lonely private detective determined to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend played by Bruce Willis.

