One of the biggest Disney sequels of all time hits our screens this weekend!

If you loved Frozen – and who didn’t – then get ready for more!

In Frozen 2, Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna embark on an adventure far from the kingdom of Arendelle with Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven along for the ride.

For something completely different, Harriett tells the true story of Harriet Tubman who escaped slavery and became an icon of the abolitionist movement.

21 Bridges stars Chadwick Boseman as an NYPD detective on the hunt for a pair of cop killers in Manhattan.

