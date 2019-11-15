If you’re a fan of cars or Christmas, we’ve got you sorted this week.

Le Mans 66 is the true story of a group of ambitious American engineers determined to take on the all-conquering Ferrari at the famous 24-hour Le Mans race.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon star.

In Last Christmas, Amelia Clarke’s already chaotic life takes another unexpected turn when she meets a kind-hearted stranger.

The Report, starring Adam Driver, tells the true story of how far the CIA went to destroy evidence and hide secrets from the American public in the aftermath of 9/11.

