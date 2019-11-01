Fans of horror, drama and mystery are all catered for this week.

Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep makes it to the big screen. The film is the sequel to the iconic The Shining, and stars Ewan McGregor.

Sorry We Missed You is the latest offering from director Ken Loach, and is typically realistic, bleak but hopeful.

After The Wedding stars Michelle Williams as a charity worker who gets more than she bargained for from financial backer Julianne Moore.

