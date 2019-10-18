Here are the latest films you can expect to see at your local cinema this week.

Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg are back for a long-overdue Zombieland sequel. Zombieland: Double Tap takes up the story a full ten years on from the original.

For something a bit more serious, true story Official Secrets stars Keira Knightley as a whistleblower who leaks private memos exposing an illegal spying operation by the USA ahead of the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Angelina Jolie returns as the title character in Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – the sequel to 2014’s successful first outing.

