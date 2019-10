If you’re heading to your local cinema this weekend, here’s what’s on offer!

Joaquin Phoenix has been getting rave reviews for his portrayal of the Joker in the Todd Phillips-directed film of the same name.

Renée Zellweger Plays one of the all-time greatest screen icons in biopic Judy, which focuses on Judy Garaland’s tragic later years.

Friday Flicks: the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.