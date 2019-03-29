Here’s what’s on offer to movie fans this weekend.

Tim Burton’s live action remake of Disney classic Dumbo brings an all-star cast together to give this family favourite a 21st century makeover.

Gerard Butler stars in The Vanishing – a true story based on the disappearance of a group of lighthouse keepers on a remote Scottish island in 1900.

Out Of Blue is a psychological mystery starring Oscar nominee Patricia Clarkson as a homicide detective whose latest case begins to affect her in ways she never expected.

Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story is the official documentary about British comedian Frank Sidebottom and his largely hidden creator Chris Sievey.

