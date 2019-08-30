Here’s what’s on offer if you’re cinema-bound this weekend.

Joel Kinnaman plays the title role in The Informer. He goes deep undercover for FBI agents Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen, but his life is in danger after a drugs sting goes wrong!

For the whole family, French comic strip Asterix returns to the big screen in The Secret Of The Magic Potion.

In A Million Little Pieces, director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes on the lead role of a recovering drug addict. An impressive cast also includes Billy Bob Thornton, Giovanni Ribisi, Charlie Hunnam and Juliette Lewis.

