Action, horror and suspense! We’ve got you covered this weekend, film fans!

Gerard Butler is back as secret agent Mike Banning in Angel Has Fallen but this time he’s the one on the run!

If it’s a fright you’re after, horror flick Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark might just fit the bill. The moral of this story is never take something from a haunted house!

In Crawl, after a hurricane hits Florida, Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) stays behind to save her father from their flooded home. But the weather is not the biggest threat they face!

