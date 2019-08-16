The latest Quentin Tarantino offering, adult humour from producer Seth Rogen, and a kids’ TV icon – something for everyone this week!

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is Tarantino’s ninth movie, and mixes fiction with reality in late 1960s America.

Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star.

For something completely different, check out Dora The Explorer’s big screen outing.

Isabala Moner stars as the title character in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, with Eva Longoria also part of the cast.

Good Boys is director Gene Stupnitsky’s debut, but with Seth Rogen among the producers, you should know what to expect! This one is strictly adults only!

