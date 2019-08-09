Cars, dogs, The Boss, and kids toys all feature this week.

The Art Of Racing In The Rain is the story of a race car driver told – for some reason – through the eyes of his pet dog. Why? Who cares! Look how cute!

Blinded By The Light comes from the same director as Bend It Like Beckham, and follows a young man feeling lost in eighties England – that is until he discovers the music of The Boss – Bruce Springsteen!

Playmobil becomes the latest toy franchise to get its own big screen outing. Daniel Radcliffe is among the cast of Playmobil: The Movie.

