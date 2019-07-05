This week, Tom Holland is back in the suit as Spider man.

Far From Home is the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first since Avengers Endgame.

Anna stars Russian supermodel Sasha Luss as the ass-kicking title character alongside Helen Mirren and Ireland’s Cillian Murphy.

Sylvester Stallone comes face-to-face with the son of an old enemy in Escape Plan 3: The Extractors. Dave Bautista and 50 Cent also star.

The Queen’s Corgi is the story of Rex – Elizabeth II’s most beloved dog, who gets lost and ends up on an epic journey of discovery!

