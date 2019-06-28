What would you do if you were the only person who knew the songs of The Beatles?!

In Danny Boyle’s Yesterday, Himesh Patel is going to use that knowledge to his advantage! Ed Sheeran and James Corden also make appearances.

Apollo 11 is a documentary half a century in the making. As we approach the the 50th anniversary of man’s first steps on the moon, stunning never-before-seen footage makes this film a must-see.

Sibling rivalry is the focus of in Irish comedy drama Metal Heart. Jordanne Jones, Leah McNamara, Moe Dunford and Dylan Moran star.

