If it’s action or comedy you’re after this week, we’ve got you covered.

The latest installment in the X-Men series is Dark Phoenix. It’s been getting mixed reviews. We’ll let you make up your own mind!

In Late Night, Emma Thompson’s TV talk show is facing the chop. Can Mindy Kaling (who also wrote the screenplay) save the day?

Documentary Always Amazing tells the story of comedy magician The Amazing Jonathan, whose high-octane performances and lifestyle brought his show to a screeching halt. It’s available on YouTube.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movie releases every Friday on Beat 102-103.