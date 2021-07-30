Here are some options if you fancy a trip to the cinema or a movie night at home this weekend.

The Suicide Squad is the latest offering from the DC universe. A motley crew of characters – some familiar, some less so – are thrown together for a world-saving mission. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena are among the all-star cast.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in new Disney comedy Jungle Cruise. They go in search of a magical tree which may or may not exist!

Christina Milian stars in rom-com Resort To Love on Netflix. An aspiring singer finds herself sharing a holiday with her ex-fiance and his new bride!

