Here are some of the movies you’ll get to see this weekend!

The new M Night Shyamalan (Sixth Sense, Split) movie Old is a typically psychological horror. A family’s day at the beach turns to terror when they discover they are ageing at a frightening rate.

An all-star cast including Sally Phillips and Kelly Preston go on a trip in honour of their deceased friend (played by Andrea Corr) in British comedy Off The Rails.

In The World To Come, a farmer’s wife and her married neighbor find themselves drawn to each other. Passionate love story starring Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) and Katherine Waterston (Inherent Vice).

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.