There’s plenty for the grown-ups AND little ones this week.

The Forever Purge hits cinemas today. One twelve-hour purge window was bad enough, but now no one is safe…EVER!

25 years after the original Space Jam movie, LeBron James steps into Michael Jordan’s basketball shoes in the new sequel Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, featuring all of our Looney Tunes favourites like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Another animated sequel hitting the big screen this weekend is The Croods: A New Age. The Croods must learn to live with new neighbours the Bettermans – a family who are a couple of steps ahead on the evolutionary ladder!

The Forever Purge and Space Jam 2 – just two of the movies you can see in your local cinema this weekend.