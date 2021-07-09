We have options for the big AND small screen this weekend.

Black Widow is the big one in the cinema. Scarlet Johansson is on the run and forced to confront her pre-Avengers past in this latest blockbuster offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Part 2 of Netflix slasher-trilogy Fear Street debuts on Netflix today. This time we’re in 1978.

NOW subscribers can see war drama Midway from today. It’s based around the pivotal WWII battle between the USA and Japan. The cast includes Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson.

