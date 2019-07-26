We’re going back in time for this week’s biggest movies.

Lots of famous faces join in the educational fun in Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans.

Also based on a true story – but rather more recent – is The Current War.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Thomas Edison who is in competition with Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) to bring electricity to the masses.

In The Intruder, a young couple buy their dream house in the country, but its previous owner (Dennis Quaid) refuses to let go – with chilling consequences!

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.