Heading to the cinema this weekend? Here are the latest movies to hit the big screen.

Greta is Irish director Neil Jordan’s latest film. In this dark psychological thriller, Chloe Grace Moretz gets more than she bargained for after a seemingly good deed.

Red Joan, starring Dame Judi Dench, is based on actual events surrounding an elderly scientist whose past career catches up with her.

In tearjerker Head Full of Honey, Nick Nolte is a widower with alzheimers who gets the chance to remember his past thanks to one last road-trip with his family.

When a young boy turns up dead in a sleepy Western Pennsylvania town, a local outsider takes it upon himself to play detective in Steel Country, which is showing in select cinemas and on demand.

Friday Flicks – the biggest movies every week on Beat 102-103.