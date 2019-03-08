On International Women’s Day, Captain Marvel hits the big screen with Oscar winner Brie Larson in the title role alongside Samuel L Jackson and Jude Law.
Still showing, The Aftermath sees Keira Knightley arrive in post-war Germany to be reunited with her British Forces husband but falls under the spell of Alexander Skarsgård instead!
Everybody Knows is a Spanish language film staring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, who returns to her hometown only for the trip to be upset by unexpected criminal events which reveal past secrets!