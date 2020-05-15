What a mix we’ve got for you this weekend!

Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed Little Women brings together an all-star cast including Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep.

It’s available to buy (Sky Store/YouTube etc) now.

For something completely different, check out Alita: Battle Angel on Now TV.

Alita, played via motion capture by Rosa Salazar, is a battle cyborg who sets out to find out about her past and her true identity.

Christoph Waltz also stars.

Feature-length Netflix documentary Becoming is an exclusive look inside the life of Michelle Obama as she travels across the USA in support of her book of the same name.

