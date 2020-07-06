Britney Spears fans are calling for an end to her conservatorship just hours after Kanye West announced he will be running for president of the United States, and the reason is simple – he was hospitalized for mental illness too!

The hashtag #freebritney started trending worldwide on Twitter after a group of the pop star’s fans pushed for an end to her personal conservatorship which has lasted over a decade.

More specifically, they are calling for the pop princess to have access to her own personal lawyer in the case.

YALL NEED TO LISTEN TO HER SHES LITERALLY CALLING OUT FOR HELP #FREEBRITNEY pic.twitter.com/7HU4nYMKmU — cba (@cbaforlifelol) July 6, 2020

One fan tweeted “Britney Spears goes through a mental health crisis publicly and she loses her rights. Kanye West goes through a mental health crisis publicly and he runs for president,”

Who can forget Miley Cyrus also sang “Free Britney” at one of her shows.

Miley Cyrus was one of the first and only celebrities to show support for #FreeBritney we stan you legend ♥ pic.twitter.com/epcOih3cjC — Shady Died (@IfUSeekShady) July 5, 2020

Found this on IG few months ago and this breaks my heart these are basic human rights!!! #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/4hcD0Evtx9 — Bliss Goodbye ✨🥺✨ (@Baby__Butterfly) July 5, 2020