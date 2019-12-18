By Anna O’Donoghue

Are you the first to fluff the pillows on the bed? Are you pedantic about bed sheet corners? Do you categorise your towels?

If so, Francis Brennan is looking for you.

The Irish hotelier looking for eight to ten people to take part in his new television series ‘5* Star Training Academy’.

TV bosses are looking for people with a love for hospitality and have recently left school or college, been unemployed, made redundant or want to return to work.

Speaking about the new series, Brennan said: “I’m looking for people without any experience of hospitality and I can’t stress that enough.

It might be something you’ve always wanted to try but maybe never had the opportunity.

Adding: “I’m so excited about this new series, it combines everything I love into one great show, fabulous five star hospitality and giving back to the industry I love by training these raw recruits and hopefully setting them up with a new career in the process.”

Brennan will put contestants through their paces and offer them the chance to be trained in classic Irish hospitality by some of the best in the business.

This includes work placements at four of Ireland’s most exclusive 5 Star hotels.

Apply here

For more info, you can contact: [email protected] / 048 9042 7646